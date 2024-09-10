Breaking down UK's offensive nightmare against USC

I'm going through all the gory details because it so fundamentally changes how the season looks for a lot of people.



FIRST DRIVE



DSK showed some nice vision and there was solid run blocking by the left side of the line. The drive ended on an incompletion on 3rd and three. South Carolina had a lot of men at the line of scrimmage and Kentucky rolled the pocket in an attempt for a quick completion but BVG went backward and everything was covered up. Probably would have been a chance to take a deep shot but you understand going for the sticks, it was not well executed.



SECOND DRIVE



This is the drive where Stoops was unhappy with the second down play call after the game. Kentucky ran strong off the left side on first down and had a second and 1. The next play was a jet sweep to Barion Brown that went for a loss of seven yards. Stoops wanted more downhill because to that point it was working. That put Kentucky from second and short to third and long. BVG retreats deep into the pocket. Mincey is put on his back and the throw back to the check down was covered up to he had to get rid of it. Tough to tell everything with limited camera angles but coverage to that point by USC seems to have been strong. It's understandable that Stoops would have been unhappy with that particular call.



THIRD DRIVE



UK opens in the pistol with Patterson going off right side for a good gain. Then BVG makes his best play of the game with that great long throw to Dane Key. Great throw, great catch. That's followed by an attempted screen pass to Fred Farrier that is blown up because Anthony Brown-Stephens did not hold the block on the bigger cornerback. I wondered about that matchup at the time and if you wanted him blocking that situation. On 2nd and 14, BVG is sacked after Jager Burton is beat on an inside rush. On 3rd and long BVG fumbles because he holds the ball too long in the pocket as Anfernee Crease is pushed back into his lap and the ball is hit away. He's a big body who probably has a lot to offer in the run game but pass pro will be in focus for him.



FOURTH DRIVE



Believe Crease may have missed the right block on a first down pass attempt. The backfield blocker couldn't hold up with two men coming in and BVG is sacked. On 2nd and 22, a terrible spot to be in, USC doesn't rush many but sends two right at Crease and another sack results. They were intent on going right at him. On third and long UK has to max protect on that right side because it had been such a problem and when Vandagriff doesn't see anything on the right side of the field he's chased left and has to throw it away. You saw the talent of Dylan Stewart here.



FIFTH DRIVE



UK had gotten away from a run game that had been successful but starts with a run. That should have been predictable. Seemed like that game plan going in at least based on the first drive. UK does have a nice short gain on a jet sweep to ABS but is stuffed short yardage twice in a row. After the game Stoops acknowledged this decision cost them a field goal and was probably a bit of an emotional decision. But UK has to block that situation better.



SIXTH DRIVE



Another good first down run by DSK. They had success doing that. Then again six yards on first down running inside right. He blows ahead for about ten more running inside left. This puts UK in USC territory. Patterson has a nice run outside left. He has good quickness and can get to the edge. Then he picks up a tough four yards for the first down to the 35. Patterson plows ahead for six. Notably, UK won the second quarter 6-3 and had 19 runs and only one pass attempt. They kept the chains moving with runs down to the red zone. Throwback Stoops physical football. On 3rd and four they kept it on the ground and it was one time too many on a shorter field. That made them settle for a field goal but some tough running and nice run blocking by the offensive line that drive.



SEVENTH DRIVE



UK comes out before halftime trying to pass but BVG has to scramble for a few. He has a short gain on second down. On 3rd and 3, BVG is off on a slant attempt to Dane Key. That should be pitch and catch. It was good coverage but that has to be executed. They settle for a field goal.



EIGHTH DRIVE (2nd half: USC 10, UK 6)



UK comes out passing on 2nd and 10 but it doesn't seem like BVG is on the same page as his receivers as his inside read wasn't locked in and he has to throw it away. On 3rd and long from their own territory BVG is sacked. The pocket collapses as Marques Cox is beat on the outside by a USC EDGE rusher.



NINTH DRIVE



Again UK starts deep in its own territory now down 17-6. BVG executes a great deep throw down the middle to Dane Key. An aggressive play call but a good one and well executed except for offsetting penalties. That was a really big play for field position and maybe BVG's confidence. DSK runs really well off the left side but it comes back with another flag. DSK gets a lot of those yards back with another run left but another flag - you remember. Penalty meltdown cancels out some good play calls and good plays otherwise. This puts them back int he end zone. Vandagriff makes a really terrible decision to lob it back over the middle of the field under pressure and this easily could have been a USC touchdown as two defenders were there. Eli Cox's man pressured BVG but he had to hold that block a pretty long time as the ball hadn't come out. The very next play was a screen attempt that sailed over the receiver and also could have gone for points for USC. These drives were characterized by bad field position, iffy pass protection, poor throws, and penalties. Worth mentioning USC looks like a really good defensive team. They have athletes.



TENTH DRIVE



Down 24-6, UK again starts deep in its own territory. BVG has to run it because of a bobbled snap. On the next play he throws the ball into a lot of coverage and is picked. It seems like he settled into that throw without really looking at the coverage, like he expected it to be open. He was given a good pocket on that play. Wish we could have seen the left side of the field. This went for a USC touchdown.



ELEVENTH DRIVE



Wimsatt comes in at QB in the pistol. UK runs left well on first but a penalty. DSK cuts through the defense really well again but there's another flag. Penalty after penalty. That's poor execution, fundamentals, technique. Wimsatt has a great QB draw to bail them out on 1st and 20 putting them in USC territory. Then Maclin has a nice first down run left. On 3rd and 3 at the 27, UK makes a change at the LOS and Wimsatt runs for the first down. Another penalty sets them back but Wimsatt picks up tough yards to make it third and 9 on a short field. Then Wimsatt is picked. He tries to throw well in front of the sticks but the ball sails and USC picks it. Almost wonder if he just expected that route to be deeper at the sticks otherwise it was a really bad throw.



TWELVETH DRIVE



UK opens with tough yards off the right side and does it again on second. They run for a first. Remember this is late in the game down 31-6. Wimsatt throws it away under pressure but runs and gets tough yards for a first down. Then he throws right for a first down. Barion is tackled for a loss running left. This play does not work well for them. The next three plays are basically UK trying to throw deep and not succeeding.



IN SUMMARY.....



THE GOOD



....When UK committed to running the ball it could pick up tough yards. They ran well on first down a number of times. DSK has good vision and burst through the hole.

....Wimsatt gets some tough yards as a runner and can settle for some check downs that keep it manageable down and distance

....The OL did open some holes in the run game

....That over the shoulder catch by Key was one of the best throw and catches for UK in a long time. Granted, just one play and the highlight



THE BAD



....The pass protection was not good enough. Perfection is the name of the game and it's a tough job. Crease struggled in pass protection. M. Cox struggled in pass protection. Burton struggled.

....BVG made some very dangerous throws/decisions under pressure, surely impacted by the pressure

....Penalties, penalties, penalties. Shot themselves in the foot but that meant they were probably getting beat

....Play calling. Hamdan had a great game against USM. Mizzou got better when he was their OC and he left Boise in a good situation. But some of the play calling was questionable. Some of that is hindsight, some less so.



OVERALL



....Not every team UK faces will have that number of athlete and good players up front, and UK will not always play that poorly up front unless its 2022 over again.

....UK can run the ball. It can commit to it and get tough yards. That can be an identity if they commit to it.

....I'm not ready to completely throw the passing game out for the whole season if they can clean the protection up some, but you do know opponents will smell blood and send pressure

....At the very least UK has to cut down on the penalties. They cannot keep putting themselves in obvious passing situations if the protection is going to look like that