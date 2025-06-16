This is late, I know. I've been on vacation in New Mexico. Incredible experience going into the wilderness and mountains, rationing water, no electricity, etc. Thank you guys for holding down the fort while I was gone, from the mods to Jeff, Davis, and every person reading. It means a lot that you all were supportive when I said we were going, especially during a busy time for the things we specialize in.



The stuff with Marrow and Louisville was real for a good long time. The problem is, this stuff got to the point where nobody would have believed it and would have said it was "crying wolf". Do I believe there were some instances in the past that were played up and ultimately resulted in raises? Sure. But this time it was real.



Many believed this would never happen, Vince leaving Mark. Before Stoops put Marrow on staff he was a GA at Nebraska. They are long, long-time friends and Marrow was the last remaining original assistant with Stoops at Kentucky.



As I've said, from 2015 til' 2020 or 2021, Marrow pretty much did whatever he wanted in recruiting. No question, there was a lot of resentment and some hard feelings because of those the ship was run. Other assistants believed he had too much clout, frankly going all the way back to the very beginning. I won't say the name of the coach, but you'd all recognize his name, and one time he told me, "Recruiting Ohio is easy. 11 million people there just north of your border. You're selling the SEC." So from the start, other assistants did not like the praise and attention Marrow was getting in recruiting.



I do not believe that when Kentucky was taking 10-12 players from Ohio that was their best recruiting strategy, and some coaches felt like, especially as the program improved, they could be more selective and recruit from more places instead of relying on Marrow's area recruiting so much. On this point, I see both sides. Marrow was always one of the best recruiters on the staff and he did bring a bunch of juice into the program, there is no denying that. On top of that, one thing that he and others would mention at times is that he was an important mentor and guy that players could go to. Those who did not like Marrow or had a problem with how things were run believed that this was a part of the discipline issues in the program. While I'm not absolving anybody on the discipline point, I see both sides here. I think in many cases he did good, in some cases things could have been handled differently.



The sense I got is that when Eddie Gran returned to the staff in the NIL era things started to change. They were already going to change, and they had changed. UK wasn't recruiting heavily in Ohio anymore. The headlines about the Buckeye State-to-SEC pipeline went away as Kentucky plucked talent from a wider swath of territory. Marrow did not believe this approach was good, in part because he believed he was the best recruiter on the roster and able to land guys that Kentucky would have had a hard time getting and keeping from down South.



By the time Marrow left there was definitely a gap between the titles he held and the real responsibilities Stoops was entrusting him with. I don't think the communication was nearly what it was earlier in the era and a schism started to emerge. Marrow seemed to pick up on this and during this time is when I began to hear about the stuff with Louisville. Initially I was told Louisville was offering a base salary of $1.1, then $1.2, then $1.3 or $1.4 million over his first three years, but also heard that he could get upwards of 30% of donations he procures for the program. I do not know how much of that was written into the final deal and, bear with me, I've been totally in the dark on what's been reported for a while.



My honest opinion is that Marrow never would have left Stoops is his role in the program had never changed, if he had still been pretty much running the show. Him leaving was a combination of the changes behind the scenes, where power was more distributed (mostly with Gran and Brad White having more influence and impact over time), and also the fact that he does not believe the Stoops era is going to end well. I've heard mixed things on the money angle. Vince was/is obviously tight with the Crafts. Some people will tell you that Gran has been good with money folks, but I don't think Vince would have agreed. I'll leave it at that because I have no further opinion on that point.



But, definitely, NIL has dramatically changed recruiting and I do wonder if it has changed the value of being an "ace" recruiter. So much of this is about money now. Finding out what you have available, finding out what a kid is asking for (because a lot of lies are told), and just making sure all the numbers are right. It's less about just being the best closer, because money is the best closing statement.



After the spring the sense I got is that Marrow was not especially bullish on Kentucky's forecast moving forward. That's a combination of the last three years but also Marrow paid pretty close attention to the tone of the fan base. I even heard there was a brief conversation between he and another coach on staff and both were considering their future in the context of the direction of the program in recent years. Being Mark Stoops' right hand man when things are good is one thing. But being exclusively a Stoops guy and then going down with the ship, if he thought that was happening, was more of a survival move than anything else. Thinking about it from my own work perspective, you can see why someone would have to think long and hard about that.



I think Marrow could have found another job somewhere else but his role at Louisville with the pay and responsibilities, given their trajectory, is probably the best move he could have made for coaching if things don't work out with Stoops. It was also a ready made opportunity because Louisville saw it as a chance to make a major statement, along with their recent in-state recruiting success, and the optics were not good for Kentucky.



What I will tell you is there are a lot of other assistant coaches still at Kentucky who are not mad that Marrow is gone. I understand that perspective from the point of view of people who had their own feelings and experiences in recruiting meetings, strategy sessions, and how commitments played out. At the same time, I'm not going to use the occasion of him leaving to try and pander to an angry fan base and say he didn't do a lot of great things for the program. In the big picture when you go to Louisville it's going to immediately impact your legacy and standing with the fan base. From all I've gathered, I don't get the sense that he is eager at all to pick fights with BBN. It will be interesting to see what the trash talk is like through the season. But Marrow was still a key part of the staff during an historic run for Kentucky football.



I can tell you at one point there was some interest in possibly remaining at Kentucky through Stoops' tenure and possibly remaining on staff if Jon Sumrall were eventually to come in as a successor, whatever those circumstances might be. If Sumrall were ever to be named Kentucky's head coach, I don't know if he would have made Marrow a part of it. On the one hand, I do think he saw some of the benefits. On the other hand, there was definitely some tension between Marrow and other members of the staff at the time.



There was interest from Bill Belichick at North Carolina. One person, not Marrow, told me that someone close to him may not have wanted him to be outside the Commonwealth but I can't verify that. In recent weeks there was a lot of chatter about a house going on the market and maybe looking for homes in Louisville. I did try and verify that but was not given a lot of clarity. There was an acknowledgement of some real estate activity but nothing was mentioned about a move happening.



The fact that Marrow was having ongoing communication with Louisville is going to rub some people the wrong way. For what it's worth, I didn't notice or hear anything about him undercutting the Wildcats' efforts or trying to help Louisville. It's true that UK was losing in-state guys and the Ohio emphasis had faded.



The move made sense for Louisville. The move makes sense for Marrow from a career perspective. For Kentucky, I think probably most of the other guys remaining on staff would tell you privately they are happy he made the move. I think the big surprise for the fan base would be the chasm between the fan base's perception of Marrow and what the perception of him was with a lot of guys internally. Again, I have a nuanced perspective on it and see the value he adds to the staff. One person still around quickly asked me how many tight ends Kentucky has had drafted. On the other hand, there's no denying the sheer numbers and some of the quality he brought into the program.



It's very different without Marrow around. There would be a vacuum but changes in the organization and strategy had already been taking place so I don't think the real impact, immediately, is going to be nearly what you would think given we're using the keywords "Marrow" "Kentucky" and "recruiting". Fascinating the way it played out. I was actually not shocked when it happened, but knew the fan base would be.



Not exaggerating when I say I could probably write a book about Marrow's time at Kentucky from 2013-on. It's been quite a ride and there are tons of great stories I'll mention over time, but big picture, Stoops will just be trying to get it back on the right track without his long-time helper.