I haven't been able to speak with 4-star UK RB commit Marquise Davis yet, but can confirm he did visit Missouri and it seems like there is some belief they stand a good chance at flipping him.



Kentucky will be in touch with him this evening to gauge where things are at from their perspective but given the cratering of the offense, the scale of the looming questions facing the program, and the fact he visited before NSD, you can't feel too great.



That would be a major blow to the future of the room. Remember at one point they had Davis and Isaiah West (Ohio State) committed. To lose out on both guys this late would mean it's impossible to replace them from the HS level.



On a bigger level, Wilcox will have some interest from P5 programs if he were to go into the portal. He has had some issues in the program beyond running the football effectively and I don't think there is a whole lot of confidence in the ability to be a consistent RB1 next year there.



You can't count on Chip giving them much because of how his year went and DSK is solid but probably not a guy to headline the backfield in the SEC. So there's still a real possibility they are shopping for a portal RB this year. We should have known it would be an issue this year given the line's lack of talent and the fact the coaches identified the RB room as a real question in the preseason.