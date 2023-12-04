Another portal OL to know about

JRowland
Hearing that Kentucky has some interest in Holy Cross OL Luke Newman. Somebody you should be prepared to follow. Not saying anything done.
I mentioned him in our most recent War Room. 3rd team AA last year, FCS preseason AA this year and a native of Bloomfield, Mich.
Can play tackle. 88.2 PFF grade.
