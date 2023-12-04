ADVERTISEMENT

Another portal OL to know about

JRowland

JRowland

Hearing that Kentucky has some interest in Holy Cross OL Luke Newman. Somebody you should be prepared to follow. Not saying anything done.

I mentioned him in our most recent War Room. 3rd team AA last year, FCS preseason AA this year and a native of Bloomfield, Mich.

Can play tackle. 88.2 PFF grade.
 
