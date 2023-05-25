JRowland
All-American
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 63,364
-
- 228,139
-
- 113
-
- 38
Kentucky's been aggressively recruiting Florida WR Shamar Rigby recently. It's actually Vince Marrow who is recruiting him, I believe because of a connection with the coach there via NFL Europe.
Anyways, hearing that Rigby is close to locking in an official visit to Kentucky this summer.
He has offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Purdue, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.
Seems like Kentucky's top wide receiver targets are Cam Coleman from Alabama (who might be a long shot, but there has been some real mutual interest I believe), Cameron Monteiro, Emmanuel Ross, Brandon Rehmann, and Rigby.
Anyways, hearing that Rigby is close to locking in an official visit to Kentucky this summer.
He has offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Purdue, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.
Seems like Kentucky's top wide receiver targets are Cam Coleman from Alabama (who might be a long shot, but there has been some real mutual interest I believe), Cameron Monteiro, Emmanuel Ross, Brandon Rehmann, and Rigby.