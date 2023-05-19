What’s up everyone! Sorry I haven’t been very active the past few days, been in the Poconos for mid season meetings. Beautiful place by the way!



Here’s some notes on some situations:



Antonio Reeves: Was with some people tied in with him over the weekend who said his goal is still to ultimately go pro, but they think the chances of even a two-way look pretty bleak right now. Business decision would be to go back to school.



Keshad Johnson: Still hearing UK is in a good spot here, along with Arizona. Last I was told is that Kentucky was expected to get his commitment, but it’s been a few days so I’ll check in again.



Chad Baker-Mazara: Haven’t heard anything concrete but have talked to some people who believe UK has a chance to pull off a come from behind victory.



Oscar Tshiebwe: Going to check on that situation later tonight and report back.



*****



Tre Johnson: Johnson really struggled at EYBL S3. I split the weekend in Dallas at a couple of different events, and was only to see his game against Team Final, where he was swallowed up by Rob Wright and Ahmad Nowell. He was 1-5 in that game, and in his other three games he was 5-14, 6-14, and 6-14. On the weekend he was 5-17 from three, but is still shooting 38-percent for the whole EYBL season. IMO, Johnson is the 2nd or 3rd best player in the class. He struggles to get to the rim, but he’s an electric mid-range and perimeter scorer. Baylor has the slight advantage over UK at this time and I’m trying to get a better read on things without KT at UK.



Ahmad Nowell: Nowell was really good this weekend, going 4-12, 6-10, 7-13, and 6-12 from the field in four games. He’s shooting 47-percent from three through three sessions and has a 2:1 assist-TO ratio. Also been good defensively. Good college guard with a body that’s going to allow him the ability to step in right away. Ideally would be matched with a veteran PG wherever he goes for the first year. Think UT still leads here.



Jalil Bethea: Speaking of Team Final guards, UK needs to offer Jalil Bethea. He wants an offer bad I’m told and if you’re ranking kids based on long term upside, he’s top 5 in this class. He had 32 points on Friday night against NH Lightning, one of the better teams in the EYBL, on 10-17 shooting. In the other games, he went 5-12, 6-12, and 8-16. He shot 6-10 from 3 on Friday and is shooting 40-percent for the EYBL season. Big advocate that this offer should come.



Karter Knox: Another solid weekend, been one of the best players in the 17U division all season. Didn’t shoot it well from the outside, but was good from the field. Still at 34% from 3 for the year despite having an off weekend, had been shooting well up until this point. Has been very efficient this spring when driving to the basket. If Kentucky goes all in here, I’d expect him to be a Cat. Think they were on the fence a little before, but he’s taken it to another level this spring.



Boogie Fland: Don’t think UK is the destination as of today. He’s been solid in EYBL play this year, but hasn’t been overwhelming or underwhelming. Literally just solid. He was good from the outside this weekend, going 11-25, and was up and down from the field as a whole in four matchups against some of the worst teams in the EYBL.



2025s: Jasper Johnson and Darius Acuff have been terrific playing up at the 17U level, and both already have offers. I think both players could play beside one another as well. Acuff has been one of the better players at that level, averaging 20+ PPG. Johnson plays on a very talented Team Thad roster and is tied for the most shots on the team. He’s been very impressive in ball protection, which was my biggest worry for him entering the spring. He plays alongside Jayden Quaintance, who will get a Kentucky offer I believe. 6’10” and super skilled at just 15 years old.



Cont.: The Boozer twins got an offer from UK and Cam Boozer is good enough to offer and spend some time on just in case something weird happened with Duke, but it would take a complete blindside for him not to end up a Blue Devil IMO. I think UK would have a much better shot in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. Those two are the best players in the class, and Quaintance is right behind them, and he and Koa Peat are in the 2nd tier, which would be tier 1A in 2024.